Whether they take place in sun-drenched Italy or some sort of aquatic government facility, 2017 is looking like the year of romances. Awards season has only just begun, and Call Me by Your Name has already emerged as one of this year’s front-runners. Sunday night, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association named the coming-of-age film their pick for Best Picture and star Timothée Chalamet for Best Actor. Director Luca Guadagnino, however, tied for Best Director with Guillermo del Toro for the latter’s work in The Shape of Water, which is likely to be a contender for other awards. In addition to the shared directorial honor, Shape took home Best Cinematography and earned lead Sally Hawkins the award for Best Actress. Meanwhile, Laurie Metcalf won Best Supporting Actress for Lady Bird, and Willem Dafoe earned Best Supporting Actor for The Florida Project. You can read the full list of LAFCA award recipients below.

BEST PICTURE
Call Me by Your Name
Runner-up: The Florida Project

BEST DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water and Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name (tie)

BEST ACTRESS
﻿Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
﻿Runner-up: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Runner-up: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM
BPM and Loveless (tie)

BEST ANIMATED FILM
The Breadwinner 
Runner-up: Coco

BEST SCREENPLAY
Jordan Peele, Get Out 
Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION FILM
Faces Places
Runner-up: Jane

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Runner-up: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project 
Runner-up: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST EDITING
Lee Smith, Dunkirk 
Runner-up: Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Dennis Gassner, Blade Runner 2049 
Runner-up: Paul D. Austerberry, The Shape of Water

BEST MUSIC/SCORE
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
Runner-up: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Runner-up: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

NEW GENERATION PRIZE
Greta Gerwig

THE DOUGLAS EDWARDS AWARD FOR EXPERIMENTAL FILM
Lee Anne Schmitt, Purge This Land

