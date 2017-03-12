Photo: Sony Picture Classics

Whether they take place in sun-drenched Italy or some sort of aquatic government facility, 2017 is looking like the year of romances. Awards season has only just begun, and Call Me by Your Name has already emerged as one of this year’s front-runners. Sunday night, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association named the coming-of-age film their pick for Best Picture and star Timothée Chalamet for Best Actor. Director Luca Guadagnino, however, tied for Best Director with Guillermo del Toro for the latter’s work in The Shape of Water, which is likely to be a contender for other awards. In addition to the shared directorial honor, Shape took home Best Cinematography and earned lead Sally Hawkins the award for Best Actress. Meanwhile, Laurie Metcalf won Best Supporting Actress for Lady Bird, and Willem Dafoe earned Best Supporting Actor for The Florida Project. You can read the full list of LAFCA award recipients below.

BEST PICTURE

Call Me by Your Name

Runner-up: The Florida Project

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water and Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name (tie)

BEST ACTRESS

﻿Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

﻿Runner-up: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Runner-up: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM

BPM and Loveless (tie)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

The Breadwinner

Runner-up: Coco

BEST SCREENPLAY

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION FILM

Faces Places

Runner-up: Jane

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Runner-up: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Runner-up: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST EDITING

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Runner-up: Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Dennis Gassner, Blade Runner 2049

Runner-up: Paul D. Austerberry, The Shape of Water

BEST MUSIC/SCORE

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Runner-up: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Runner-up: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

NEW GENERATION PRIZE

Greta Gerwig

THE DOUGLAS EDWARDS AWARD FOR EXPERIMENTAL FILM

Lee Anne Schmitt, Purge This Land