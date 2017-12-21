If the Mamma Mia 2 trailer is to be believed, there is a way to live on in this world after Meryl Streep has died. When we catch up with pregnant Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), Donna (Streep) has passed away. As Sophie tries to understand how her own mom faced motherhood, Rosie (Julie Walters) and Tanya (Christine Baranski) tell her stories from Donna’s pregnancy. Lily James and a gaggle of young hotties play the original movie’s leads in flashbacks. There’s singing, dancing, and the same trio of old snacks (Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård, Colin Firth), before an unexpected guest helicopters in: Cher (only three years Streep’s senior!) plays Donna’s mother. Mamma Mia 2: Keep your eyes open bitch. See it in theaters summer 2018.