Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage

Whether it was due to a missed soundcheck, technical difficulties or just plain bad luck, Mariah Carey’s blown performance at last year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve seemed like the fitting end to a truly trash year. Now, in order to give us a tiny bit of hope for 2018, Carey is headed back to Times Square and (baring any sabotage) will rise from the NYE ashes like the crystal-studded, illusion mesh-clad phoenix she is.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!,” Carey said in a joint statement released with Dick Clark Productions. Tweeted the singer on Friday night, “Take 2.”