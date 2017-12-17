Mark Hamill Gets Into It With Ted Cruz Over Net Neutrality

Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

What’s the opposite of a holiday miracle? A holiday functional Death Star? While you spent your weekend in the theater, The Last Jedi star Mark Hamill and Republican Senator Ted Cruz squabbled on Twitter after Hamill criticized FCC chairman Ajit Pai’s anti-net-neutrality “viral” video. Tweeted the actor in part, “Cute video Ajit ‘Aren’t I Precious?’ Pai but you are profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber.” In Pai’s recent promo, the chairman joked about selfies, fidget spinners, and Star Wars, among other pop-culture references, in an effort to reassure voters that they’ll still have access to all their favorite things once the Obama-era regulations protecting net neutrality have been dismantled.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz subsequently came to Pai’s defense with a very unique understanding of the main conflict of the Star Wars film series. “Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said and done on the Internet,” Cruz tweeted at Hamill. Pointing out that Cruz misspelled his Twitter handle, the actor theorized as to why the senator might have made such a mistake. “Maybe you’re just distracted from watching porn at the office again,” the Star Wars actor joked back. As you’ll recall, in September Cruz blamed a staff member for accidentally liking a porn clip from his Twitter account, an incident that, now that you’ve been forced to remember it, truly makes you wonder if Darth Vader has been behind this whole thing the entire time.

Cute video Ajit "Aren't I Precious?" Pai 🤮-but you are profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber-A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations. Btw-did you pay John Williams his royalty? @AjitPaiFCCorpShill #AJediYouAreNOT pic.twitter.com/SpIcOEySUY — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2017

.@HammillHimself Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet. That's why giant corps (Google, Facebook, Netflix) supported the FCC power grab of net neutrality. Reject the dark side: Free the net! https://t.co/nARkMvIEYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you'd have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT'S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you're just distracted from watching porn at the office again❤️-mh https://t.co/nHpJVG1Wpe — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2017