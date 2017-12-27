Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

A year ago today, Carrie Fisher stuck a dagger through millions of people’s hearts when she unexpectedly died at the age of 60. The release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Fisher’s final film role — has only amplified those crushed feelings, and now, to honor the anniversary of Fisher’s passing, many of her colleagues, family, and friends have posted heartfelt messages on social media for their princess. Perhaps most poignantly, Fisher’s Star Wars co-star and good friend Mark Hamill posted an Instagram photo that paints Fisher as a literal saint with her beloved pooch, Gary. “No one’s ever really gone…” he wrote.

Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter, also wrote a lovely Instagram message that featured a trip they took to see the beautiful night sky. “My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her,” Lourd wrote. “We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.’ And she did. I love you times infinity.”