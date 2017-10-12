Chug a bottle of Jack Daniels to celebrate. And maybe some Crown Royal for good measure. Netflix surprised us with a nice weekend treat consisting of not only the date announcement for the new season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones — write it down, 13 episodes on March 8 — but also a teaser of our girl back in action. Not much has changed from the Kilgravian events of the first season, it seems: She’s drinkin’. She’s investigatin’. She’s rockin’ the leather. She’s kickin’ the asses of a few deserving gentlemen. Too bad Kilgrave will be coming back to ruin everything. The countdown begins!
