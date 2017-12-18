Matt Damon Returns With More Opinions on Hollywood’s Harassment Reckoning

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Do you like apples? Matt Damon is willing to share more of his opinions about sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood. How do you like those apples? When Business Insider asked Damon whether Hollywood’s post-Weinstein fallout would make him more conscious of working with a collaborator accused of sexual misconduct, Damon said that it depends. “That always went into my thinking,” he claims. “I mean, I wouldn’t want to work with somebody who— life’s too short for that. But the question of if somebody had allegations against them, you know, it would be a case-by-case basis. You go, ‘What’s the story here?’”

But, Damon is happy to report, not all men are bad and most guys have nothing to worry about. “We’re in this watershed moment and it’s great, but I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole shitload of guys — the preponderance of men I’ve worked with — who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected,” Damon told Business Insider. As for his own conduct, Damon’s down to “sign a sexual harassment thing,” whatever that means. “If I have to sign a sexual harassment thing, I don’t care, I’ll sign it,” he said. “I would have signed it before. I don’t do that and most of the people I know don’t do that.”