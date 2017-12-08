Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism

For a long time now, we’ve been questioning and debating and dismantling the idea of a journalist as someone who could be entirely without human bias. With scant few exceptions, the default nonpartisan voice we want to speak to journalistic truth looks like America’s dad. To really repair the damage done by Matt Lauer and his ilk, we’d need to reassess the entire idea of fatherly journalists as an unquestioned purveyor of unbiased truth.