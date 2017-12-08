Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
For a long time now, we’ve been questioning and debating and dismantling the idea of a journalist as someone who could be entirely without human bias. With scant few exceptions, the default nonpartisan voice we want to speak to journalistic truth looks like America’s dad. To really repair the damage done by Matt Lauer and his ilk, we’d need to reassess the entire idea of fatherly journalists as an unquestioned purveyor of unbiased truth.
Watch Now
- 12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears
- Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
- The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
- Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
- Here’s a Fake Trailer for That Tarantino Star Trek Movie
- The Best Preshow Advice Tracy Morgan Gave to James Davis
- The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson
- 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
- Who Are Rey’s Parents?
- The One Meal No Comic Should Eat Before a Set, According to Kyle Kinane
- Taylor Swift’s Journey From Country Starlet to Pop Superstar
- Ron Funches Comes Onstage Like a Wrestler Entering the Ring
- Love Actually Can Very Easily Be Turned Into a Horror Movie
- The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch
- Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request
- The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees
- The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music
- The Cast of Dirk Gently Plays ‘Elijah Wood, Elijah Woodn’t’
- Is Deckard Actually a Replicant?
- The Black Eyed Peas Take Us Inside Their Augmented-Reality Comic Book