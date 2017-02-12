Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

On Tuesday, morning news’s resident crown prince, Matt Lauer, was fired from NBC News for allegedly sexually harassing multiple women under NBC’s watch for years. He has since apologized for “the pain” he has “caused others” — although calling into question how “some of what is being said” about him was “untrue or mischaracterized.” Regardless of what his ex-colleagues at the network believe to be true, though, his ex-wife wholeheartedly believes he’s incapable of doing such inappropriate deeds in the workplace. “I was shocked because he’s been such a stalwart at that network and in that job,” Nancy Alspaugh, a television producer, told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s been the best person that’s ever held that job and I couldn’t imagine that anything that he would have done — that would have been so out of character for him — that would have caused that reaction.”

Alspaugh, who was married to Lauer in the mid-’80s, also said a reporter approached her in front of her home a few weeks ago to warn of the impending bombshells against Lauer. She immediately called Lauer to alert him of what occurred, and he denied all of the claims to her. “He’s just a very giving person and charming and I think a lot of this stuff is obviously going to come to light, whether it’s true or not, and some of the things that are being stated may not be true,” she continued. “As time goes on here, people should be aware there’s a family involved here. There are three children and that’s — I think it’s important to be aware that this can destroy a family. Reporting on accusations before they know whether they’re real or not.” NBC reportedly has no plans to negotiate a big payout with Lauer.