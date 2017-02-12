Matt Lauer’s Wife Has Reportedly Left the Country

While Matt Lauer’s professional life has been permanently tarnished with the revelation that he allegedly sexually harassed multiple women at NBC over the course of many years, his personal life is now crumbling around him, too. According to Page Six, Lauer’s wife of twenty years, Annette Roque, has left the country in the aftermath of the sexual harassment bombshells lodged against him. “Annette has taken their two younger kids out of school and is believed to have left the U.S. and gone to her family in her native country,” one of Page Six’s sources said. Roque is originally from the Netherlands, and it’s believed her mother lives near Amsterdam. It’s unknown if she went alone or brought her children with her. Run, girl!

As previously reported years ago, Roque filed for divorce in 2006, outlining in her filing how Lauer’s treatment to her was “cruel and inhumane” — in addition to characterizing Lauer as a control freak who demonstrated “extreme anger and hostility.” The couple made amends months later. She has yet to comment on the sexual harassment claims made against Lauer.