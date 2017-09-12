Photo: Coco Van Oppens / Netflix

In The Crown, Matt Smith does a beautiful job at portraying the various nuances of Prince Phillip — he’s in love and married to Queen Elizabeth, but doesn’t love the sheltered and frequently-emasculating life that comes along with it. So when we was asked at a 92nd Street Y talk earlier this week about what he thinks about Meghan Markle, a commoner, joining the royal family, he didn’t give a super cheery outlook attendees might’ve been hoping for. “I feel sorry for her,” he explained. “It’s such a transition in her life, and it’s such a huge thing to take on. Life as she knows it is gone. But hey, she’s marrying the prince of Britain — how exciting for her.” Claire Foy, though, was a little more optimistic about the new princess taking the world by storm: “She’s an actress, so there’s hope for us all.” Cue the excited shrieks of a thousand struggling actresses in Los Feliz.