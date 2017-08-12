Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Fanatics

Though earlier reports suggested that the controversial judge who sentenced Meek Mill to two to four years in prison for violating probation is under federal investigation, new information has come to light clarifying that report. Philly.com now says that while there is no current FBI investigation into Judge Genece Brinkley, there was a probe last year that was both started and ended by Mill. According to their sources, Mill made a complaint to the FBI after a February 2016 meeting in Brinkley’s chambers during which Mill said she made inappropriate requests that amounted to extortion in exchange for his freedom, including dropping his management with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for her friend, and covering a Boyz II Men song with her name referenced. But when the FBI asked Mill to wear a wire during future meetings with Brinkley to record the judge making such alleged requests, he reportedly refused and the review into her conduct was dropped. Mill’s lawyers cited the 2016 investigation earlier this week in a petition for her removal. Mill was recently denied bail, with Brinkley calling Mill a “danger to the community,” and his appeal was once again rejected.