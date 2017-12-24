Latest News from Vulture

9:08 p.m.

Merry Christmas From Mindhunter! Here’s Ed Kemper Eating Egg Salad Real Slow

To you and yours from the Co-Ed Killer.

8:12 p.m.

Lorde Cancels Tel Aviv Show: ‘I Didn’t Make the Right Call on This One’

The singer was encouraged to take part in an artistic boycott of the country after announcing her concert last week.

1:37 p.m.

Adam Driver on His Last Jedi Shirtless Scene: I’m Sexy and I Know It

He works out.

11:33 a.m.

Jessica Chastain Criticizes Her ‘Sad’ Magazine Cover With Other White Actresses

“It’s a sad look that there’s no WOC in this pic of us promoting our female lead films.”

10:06 a.m.

RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking Police Officer

She also “slammed a door” during the fracas in Palm Beach.

Yesterday at 2:05 p.m.

Vice Admits They ‘Failed’ at Preventing Workplace Harassment

“We have failed as a company to create a safe and inclusive workplace where everyone, especially women, can feel respected and thrive.”

Yesterday at 1:14 p.m.

Feign Surprise When We Say Carrie Fisher Wrote The Last Jedi’s Funniest Lines

Now, which ones were they?

Yesterday at 11:57 a.m.

Joy Villa Accuses Corey Lewandowski of Slapping Her Butt at a Holiday Party

“I told him to stop, and then he did it again.”

Yesterday at 11:38 a.m.

Will Smith Wouldn’t Want to Play His Character If Fresh Prince Is Ever Revived

He would, however, consider playing another character.

Yesterday at 10:38 a.m.

This Decorating Mary Berry Trailer Is Basically a Great British Bake Off Reunion

Name a more iconic trio. We’ll wait.

Yesterday at 9:59 a.m.

This One Thing Caused Anderson Cooper to Reject Andy Cohen on a Date

“Ugh, okay, this is not happening.”

Yesterday at 12:54 a.m.

Eminem Tests Out the Infinite-Monkey Theorem in ‘Walk on Water’ Video

It was the best of times, it was knees week, arms are heavy.

Yesterday at 12:14 a.m.

Britney Comes Out in Support of Dreamers

Spears calls for Congress to create a permanent solution to the current DACA crisis.

12/22/2017 at 9:09 p.m.

Miss America CEO Sam Haskell Resigns Following Email Leak

In a previous statement, Haskell says public criticism “impaired my judgment” when responding to the emails in question.

12/22/2017 at 6:49 p.m.

Mariah Carey Will Return to New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and She Will Be Redeemed

The Redemption of Mimi.

12/22/2017 at 4:59 p.m.

The 10 Best Podcast Episodes of 2017

Culminating with the most shocking moment in podcasts this year.

12/22/2017 at 3:22 p.m.

Superhero Patty Jenkins Helped With Recasting of All the Money in the World

The Wonder Woman director helped Ridley Scott with his secret recasting mission.

12/22/2017 at 3:13 p.m.

The 10 Best Video Game Moments of 2017

Games are often defined by the small pleasures that emerge as you play. These were the most memorable of the year.

12/22/2017 at 2:43 p.m.

Dick Clark Productions Cuts Ties With Miss America After Email Leak

Miss America CEO Sam Haskell body-shamed and slut-shamed contestants and former winners in the leaked emails.

12/22/2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Rosamund Pike On ‘Not Giving a Shit’

“I’ve lost my vanity. I don’t care, really!”