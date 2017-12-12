Your friendly neighborhood Weekend Update hosts are updating their job titles. NBC has announced that Michael Che and Colin Jost will join Kent Sublette and Bryan Tucker on the head writing team of Saturday Night Live. Additionally, Sudi Green and Fran Gillespie have been named writing supervisors. This is a return to the lead team for Jost, who served as co-head writer for seasons 38, 39, and 40, but it will be Che’s first opportunity in the position, making him the first person of color to have the title. So Michael Che makes history, and Colin Jost gives the people of Staten Island one more reason to celebrate him.
Comments