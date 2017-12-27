There could barely be a more innocent title for a movie than Mom And Dad, which, if it was a Christmas present, would be a brown butcher paper wrapped box containing a nail bomb. On a short timer. Selma Blair and Nicolas Cage star in this domestic thriller that looks like if The Crazies was specifically about all the parents in a small town snapping one day and trying to kill their kids. After a mass hysteria settles into moms and dads all over the world, Earth’s offspring have to kick into extreme survival mode if they want to make it out alive. The icing on this insanity cake is that it’s also getting good reviews, so you won’t even have to feel like a trash person if you end up really enjoying yourself. Mom And Dad rages into theaters and VOD on Jaunary 19.