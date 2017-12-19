Narcos Recruits Diego Luna and Michael Peña for Season 4

After pivoting to focus on the Cali Cartel in season three, Netflix’s Narcos is changing once again in season four and bringing on two new stars: Diego Luna and Michael Peña. You can glean as much from the above teaser, which doesn’t include any footage but does have some awesome shots of a mariachi band covered in cocaine dust. Narcos season four will air sometime in 2018. It’s not set in the right universe whatsoever, but hopefully it will finally give Diego Luna a chance to touch Jabba.