NBC Reportedly Has No Interest in Negotiating a Payout With Matt Lauer

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Matt Lauer’s lawyers may be angling to get him a nice, shiny golden parachute after his firing from the Today show for sexual misconduct claims, but according to what NBC News sources told CNN, the network isn’t planning to agree to a payout. Previously, “Page Six” reported that Lauer’s lawyers were looking for $30 million, covering the former host through the rest of his contract into 2019, but according to a CNN source, he “will not be paid past his last day of work.” Lauer’s contract, the report claims, likely included a morals cause, giving the network strong reason to let him go, and Lauer isn’t likely to play hardball. Plus, Lauer has been paid “well in excess of $100 million during his time at NBC,” so really, no reason to gild the lily.