Nelly Rape Case Reportedly Dropped by Prosecutor

Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

In October, Nelly was arrested by police under suspicion that he had raped a woman on his tour bus in Ridgefield, Washington. At the time, the rapper had denied the allegations, with a lawyer calling the claims “completely fabricated.” Now, TMZ reports that the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has decided to drop the case. The office reportedly told TMZ, “The alleged victim’s refusal to cooperate made it impossible for them to go forward with charging Nelly with any crime.”

A week after the arrest, a lawyer for the woman who accused Nelly issued a letter stating that her client didn’t want to continue pressing charges because she did not “feel safe enough.” The letter explained that the young woman, a 21-year-old college student, felt her privacy had been breeched by the police and that she feared retaliation from Nelly. The letter ended, “She wishes she had not called 911 because she believes the system is going to fail her.”