Report: Nelly Being Sued by His Rape Accuser for Sexual Assault and Defamation

In October, Nelly was arrested for rape after being accused by a 21-year-old college student, who later declined to cooperate with prosecutors. Instead, she issued a letter excoriating the culture of shaming women and victim-blaming, concluding that she wishes she “had not called 911 because she believes the system is going to fail her.” Now, the accuser has filed a lawsuit against Nelly, alleging sexual assault and defamation, according to TMZ. The accuser, Monique Greene, says Nelly allegedly brought her to his tour bus, had sex with her against her will, and then threw her out into the parking lot, tossing $100 on her. After the alleged encounter, Greene says Nelly’s team began a smear campaign to paint her as an attention seeker. Nelly is reportedly planning to take legal action against Greene.
