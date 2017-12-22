Will Netflix be satisfied until it produces every stand-up comedy special in existence? After releasing two specials with Dave Chappelle this year — The Age of Spin: Live at the Hollywood Palladium and Deep in the Heart of Texas: Live at Austin City Limits — the streaming giant will debut two more on New Year’s Eve. In addition to Equanimity, which had previously been announced, Netflix will debut a fourth Chappelle special called The Bird Revelation. To think we once thought the guy had quit! Guess Netflix money can change things.