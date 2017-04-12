Photo: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Netflix

When Netflix’s director of global kids’ content told a woman that the company didn’t believe the four rape accusations against The Ranch actor Danny Masterson, he had no idea that the woman he was speaking to was one of Masterson’s accusers. According to a new report in HuffPost, Andy Yeatman and a woman began chatting on the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game in Los Angeles, where they both had children playing. The woman — who HuffPost did not identify — asked Yeatman why Netflix had stood by Masterson even though the actor’s sexual misconduct is the subject of an LAPD investigation. According to the woman and others present, Yeatman said, “[W]e don’t believe them,” referring to Masterson’s accusers. When the woman said that she was among the four women to say Masterson spiked their drinks and then violently raped them in the early 2000s, Yeatman was shocked.

An hour later, Yeatman approached the woman again to diffuse the tension. “I hope no one ever says that to your daughter,” she replied, adding that Netflix execs will realize their mistake in not believing Masterson’s accusers. The woman and other witnesses told HuffPost that Yeatman condescendingly replied, “We’ll see.”

Netflix has issued a statement about Yeatman’s comment. “While he was coaching a youth soccer match today, Mr. Yeatman — a Netflix kids’ programming executive — was approached by a stranger who did not identify herself or explain her connection to Danny Masterson,” the statement read, according to HuffPost. “Mr. Yeatman’s comments were careless, uninformed and do not represent the views of the company. Further, he would have no insights into decision making on The Ranch. We are aware of the allegations against Danny Masterson and we are following the current investigation, and will respond if developments occur.”