Netflix Confirms That Stranger Things Will Return for a Third Season, of Course

Photo: Courtesy Netflix

After thinking long and hard about whether they might want to produce more episodes of one of their most successful series, Netflix has of course officially renewed Stranger Things for a third season. The site hasn’t offered any details on when the series might return, but creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously told Vulture that they were working through ideas for a third season of the show, and that they planned on one more series after that. “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross said. By then, hopefully all those kids will have grown up and finally decided to leave Hawkins, where nothing good ever seems to happen.