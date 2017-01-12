Latest News from Vulture

11:36 a.m.

Netflix Confirms That Stranger Things Will Return for a Third Season, of Course

The Duffer brothers have said that they imagine a four-season plan for the show.

11:34 a.m.

Netflix’s Easy Is Still One of the Best Shows No One Is Talking About

The second season is just as appealing as the first, and a bit sharper overall.

11:23 a.m.

Damien Hirst Couldn’t Be Happier That People Hated His Venice Show

“As an artist, the best you can hope for is people arguing, mixed reviews. Love it and hate it.”

11:05 a.m.

Can Melissa Leo Scream Her Way To Another Oscar?

This year, the actress became one of cinema’s most terrifying nuns — and in the process, tapped into our current moment of “beautiful female rage.”

10:55 a.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: The Other Side of the Bitcoin

“The Bitcoin Entanglement” is the best episode of TBBT in a while.

10:00 a.m.

8 Comics to Read in December

From da Vinci to the Punisher.

9:31 a.m.

Laura Benanti’s Melania Trump Returns to Wish You a Very Grim Christmas

Trump has been “detaining some foreigners against their will, for instance, Melania.”

9:30 a.m.

How Gary Oldman Lured a Makeup Magician Back for One More Job

After years of trying, Kazuhiro Tsuji escaped Hollywood. Then Oldman called.

9:00 a.m.

The Signature Looks of Riverdale’s Retro High-Schoolers

There’s a reason why they’re all inspired by the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s.

9:00 a.m.

The Disaster Artist: An Oral History

How James Franco and friends brought the story behind the 21st century’s biggest cult film to life.

8:30 a.m.

Oscar Futures: Lady Bird’s Oscar Chances Look Very Baller

It picked up big wins from critics’ groups this week, but how far can it go?

8:00 a.m.

Three Billboards’ Kathryn Newton on Playing Angsty Teens and Big Little Lies 2

Kathryn Newton’s 2017 awards-season hat trick includes Lady Bird, Three Billboards, and Big Little Lies.

4:20 a.m.

Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Matt Lauer, Offers Thoughts on Dildos at Work

“Where are men getting this idea that just standing there in your underwear is irresistible to the ladies?”

12:00 a.m.

A Nice Thing: Taylor Swift’s Reputation Is Now Streaming

Only three weeks later.

Yesterday at 10:58 p.m.

Theater Review: The Parisian Woman Is Barely Woke and Barely Awake

Smart actors, decent performances, and a slack script.

Yesterday at 9:34 p.m.

Barring Apocalypse, Daisy Ridley Is Amenable to Playing Rey Again in 30 Years

“If in 30 years we are not living underground in a series of interconnected cells … then sure. Maybe.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Margot Robbie Is Developing Yet Another Harley Quinn Movie

No not the Joker one or the Gotham City Sirens one — a different one.

Yesterday at 7:05 p.m.

Occasional Drinking Buddies Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Now Have a Song Together

What a pair.

Yesterday at 5:54 p.m.

Of Course Roy Moore Is in a Twitter Fight With Jimmy Kimmel

The Senate hopeful wants the comedian to make fun of him “man to man.”

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

Wonder Woman 2 Is Getting a Great Love Story, Baby Just Say Yes

Diana was young when she first saw Steve.