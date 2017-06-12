Netflix Signs Large Overall Deal with Stranger Things Producer Shawn Levy

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Netflix has signed another multi-year deal with an experienced, successful producer. Variety reports that Shawn Levy has agreed to develop TV shows exclusively for the streaming giant for the next few years. Levy, who runs the production company 21 Laps Entertainment, is best known for producing the Night at The Museum franchise, and other movies like Reel Steal and Why Him? He championed and served as executive producer for Stranger Things, which became a surprise hit for Netflix, despite the show’s unconventional premise.

In recent months Netflix has continued to shore up its roster of original content by signing lucrative deals with big-name producers and creators. Recently, the streaming studio landed development deals with prominent showrunners Shonda Rhimes and Jenji Kohan.