We can’t really tell you what’s going on in this new trailer for Black Mirror’s upcoming season, but we can’t not tell you that it involves the mysterious tagline “beware of dogs” and is filmed exclusively in black and white. What type of pooches will be bringing some ruckus in the Charlie Brooker-helmed “Metalhead,” you ask? Our bet is on a ragtag group of smiley corgis. Or radioactive wiener dogs. Or perhaps in a third act twist, it’ll be a few calicos with a mean streak a mile wide. We’ll have to wait until 2018 and see.
