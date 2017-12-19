Latest News from Vulture

15 mins ago

Pitch Perfect 3 Doesn’t Really Care If It Makes Sense Anymore

The a cappella comedy trilogy goes out with exploding yachts, daddy issues, and DJ Khaled.

18 mins ago

Your Guide to Crushing on Stefanie Martini, Julian Fellowes’s Newest Ingenue

She’s essentially his next Lady Mary.

11:47 a.m.

Why Holly Hunter’s Performance in Broadcast News Resonates 30 Years Later

One of the greatest rom-coms of all time is especially fascinating to rewatch in 2017, thanks to its powerhouse of a female lead.

11:28 a.m.

7 Key Questions to Help You Understand Wormwood

A guide to the people, places, and CIA mind-control experiments at the core of Netflix’s Wormwood.

11:18 a.m.

Directors Ava DuVernay and Ryan Coogler Want to Transform Worlds

How the two directors brought a fresh point of view to their big blockbusters, A Wrinkle in Time and Black Panther.

11:08 a.m.

T.J. Miller Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Punching a Woman While in College

The alleged incident took place while Miller was a student at George Washington University.

10:46 a.m.

Darlene Love Sings ‘Christmas’ on Fallon, Restores Order to This Chaotic World

Featuring lots of white turtlenecks.

10:43 a.m.

What The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Gets Right About Early Stand-up Comedy

Comedy wasn’t solely pioneered by men.

9:29 a.m.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Trailer: Morgan Freeman Has an Eye-Patch

Starring Mackenzie Foy, Morgan Freeman, Keira Knightley, and Helen Mirren.

9:25 a.m.

Please Accept John Legend As Your Lord and Savior in Jesus Christ Superstar Live

NBC’s next live musical will air Easter Sunday.

9:00 a.m.

13 Pop-Culture Gifts Under $50 for 2017

Including art, classic album reissues, and a versatile Greta Gerwig T-shirt.

9:00 a.m.

The 10 Best YA Books of 2017

From historical fiction to stories about Tumblr fandom and Black Lives Matter.

8:55 a.m.

Ocean’s 8 Trailer: Sandra Bullock and Friends Rob the Met Gala

Premiering June 8.

8:00 a.m.

How to Make a Road-Trip Playlist (With Help From Ed Helms and Owen Wilson)

In Father Figures, Helms and Wilson star as brothers who road trip to find their real father. So we asked them to compile the perfect playlist.

1:00 a.m.

Marvel’s Runaways Recap: Girl Power

The most powerful moments in “Refraction” revolve around Molly.

12:16 a.m.

Dustin Hoffman Accusers Talk Allegations: ‘I Wanted to Choose Truth Over Shame’

Cori Thomas, Anna Graham Hunter, and Kathryn Rossetter sat down with NBC Nightly News to recount Hoffman’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Yesterday at 11:03 p.m.

Floribama Shore Recap: My Brother’s Keeper

Wait, do I like Jeremiah now? I think I like Jeremiah now.

Yesterday at 10:36 p.m.

SNL Wonders How Far You’ll Go for a New Year’s Eve Kiss in Cut-for-Time Sketch

Being single on December 31 is hard enough without having to whisper your deepest secret to an interdimensional bouncer.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: The Beer Cheese Incident

Something truly disgusting happens in this episode.

Yesterday at 9:31 p.m.

New Zora Neale Hurston Book Barracoon to Be Published for the First Time in 2018

The author’s previously unpublished work is based on the firsthand account of Cudjo Lewis, a 95-year-old survivor of the transatlantic slave trade.