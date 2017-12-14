Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Newly unemployed Apprentice villain Omarosa has a new beef on her hands: the former White House advisor is mad that Robin Roberts greeted news of her dismissal with an iconic black diss. When segueing from Omarosa’s GMA sitdown to other news, Roberts declared, “[Omarosa] said she has a story to tell and I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. She will. Bye Felicia.” Then on Thursday night’s Inside Edition, according to the Wrap, the show will reveal a text message Omaroa sent Inside Edition after her ABC interview stating, “That was petty. It’s a black woman civil war.”

You read that correctly. Not your average black woman beef, like Nicki Minaj versus Remy Ma, Aretha Franklin versus Patti LaBelle, or me and my mom when we’re reenacting Lady Bird. A black! Woman! Civil! War! Choose your side (and your church hat) wisely.