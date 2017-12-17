What do you know — Omarosa had enough time in her schedule after waging a “black woman civil war” against Robin Roberts that she swung by SNL to defend her honor. Oh wait, we spelled that wrong, by “honor” we mean “definite firing,” sorry. “I left that job by choice. I deactivated my ID card. I changed the locks on my own office,” she helpfully explained. “I escorted myself off the premises. And then I threw myself into the bushes.” Being escorted out of Studio 8H doesn’t exactly help her story, though: “You better throw me into the Christmas tree!” Smooth save.
