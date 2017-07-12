Watch One Day at a Time Re-create the Original Sitcom’s Opening Credits

One Day at a Time fans, this is it! Netflix announced Thursday that the sitcom’s second season will stream on January 26, and to get you in the mood, the cast re-created the original Norman Lear series’ opening credits.

Yep, that’s Justina Machado reminding us of the late, great Bonnie Franklin and her iconic bangs, Isabella Gomez hamming it up like Mackenzie Phillips, and Marcel Ruiz hilariously impersonating Valerie Bertinelli. But Todd Grinnell might have had the most fun of all, twisting in the living room like the late Pat Harrington Jr. in the ’70s.

The Netflix remake was co-created by Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce and is also produced by Lear. The show’s iconic theme song “This Is It!” was reworked by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and is performed by Gloria Estefan. If you’re too young to remember the CBS comedy’s opening credits — the show went off the air in 1984, after nine seasons — you can view the original below.