Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

After the Miss America Organization became embroiled earlier this month with an email scandal, MAO is attempting to fill leadership vacancies created in the aftermath. Last week Huffington Post reported that the organization’s executive director Sam Haskell sent offensive internal emails disparaging the character and bodies of former Miss America winners. Since then Haskell, MOA president Josh Randle, board chairwoman Lynn Weidner and another board member have resigned. Now, according to the Hollywood Reporter, former Miss Americas and state directors have been called upon to recommend to the search committee new individuals for the board, which will also operate under a new leadership structure. Dan Meyers, the group’s interim board chairman, told THR:

“The board wanted to have a process that was unprecedented in terms of openness, transparency and inclusion. Given the turbulent nature of leadership transitions, asking all the stakeholders to be a part of this process was the best way.”

After the scandal broke, MOA’s television production partner Dick Clark Productions cut ties with the pageant.