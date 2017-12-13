Oscar Futures: How SAG Nominations Just Changed the Race

Up

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Over the last 22 years, no movie has won Best Picture without first snagging a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Cast in a Motion Picture. (The fact that La La Land missed out on that nod last year was perhaps the first chink in the film’s armor.) By that measure, then, the strongest contenders for Best Picture after today’s SAG nominations would appear to be Get Out, Lady Bird, and most especially Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which not only snagged a hefty bounty of Golden Globe nominations but also picked up a surprise additional nod today with SAG for Woody Harrelson as Best Supporting Actor, a sign of the film’s strength.