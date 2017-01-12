Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Laura Benanti’s Melania Trump Returns to Wish You a Very Grim Christmas

Trump has been “detaining some foreigners against their will, for instance, Melania.”

5 mins ago

How Gary Oldman Lured a Makeup Magician Back for One More Job

After years of trying, Kazuhiro Tsuji escaped Hollywood. Then Oldman called.

9:00 a.m.

The Signature Looks of Riverdale’s Retro High-Schoolers

There’s a reason why they’re all inspired by the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s.

9:00 a.m.

The Disaster Artist: An Oral History

How James Franco and friends brought the story behind the 21st century’s biggest cult film to life.

8:30 a.m.

Oscar Futures: Lady Bird’s Oscar Chances Look Very Baller

It picked up big wins from critics’ groups this week, but how far can it go?

8:00 a.m.

Three Billboards’ Kathryn Newton on Playing Angsty Teens and Big Little Lies 2

Kathryn Newton’s 2017 awards-season hat trick includes Lady Bird, Three Billboards, and Big Little Lies.

4:20 a.m.

Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Matt Lauer, Offers Thoughts on Dildos at Work

“Where are men getting this idea that just standing there in your underwear is irresistible to the ladies?”

12:00 a.m.

A Nice Thing: Taylor Swift’s Reputation Is Now Streaming

Only three weeks later.

Yesterday at 10:58 p.m.

Theater Review: The Parisian Woman Is Barely Woke and Barely Awake

Smart actors, decent performances, and a slack script.

Yesterday at 9:34 p.m.

Barring Apocalypse, Daisy Ridley Is Amenable to Playing Rey Again in 30 Years

“If in 30 years we are not living underground in a series of interconnected cells … then sure. Maybe.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Margot Robbie Is Developing Yet Another Harley Quinn Movie

No not the Joker one or the Gotham City Sirens one — a different one.

Yesterday at 7:05 p.m.

Occasional Drinking Buddies Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Now Have a Song Together

What a pair.

Yesterday at 5:54 p.m.

Of Course Roy Moore Is in a Twitter Fight With Jimmy Kimmel

The Senate hopeful wants the comedian to make fun of him “man to man.”

Yesterday at 5:50 p.m.

Wonder Woman 2 Is Getting a Great Love Story, Baby Just Say Yes

Diana was young when she first saw Steve.

Yesterday at 4:05 p.m.

HBO Cuts Ties With Russell Simmons Amid Sexual-Assault Allegations

His All Def Comedy series will premiere as planned, without him attached.

Yesterday at 3:12 p.m.

Jenny Slate Is Writing a Book of Feminist Fables

One of the stories is about “a globe of fruit plucked from its branch.”

Yesterday at 3:07 p.m.

Bette Midler Addresses Geraldo Rivera Groping Story: ‘He Has Yet to Apologize’

She first accused him of sexually assaulting her during a 1991 interview, then reposted it on Twitter.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

What’s New on HBO: December 2017

Don’t miss Logan. It’s one of the best superhero movies ever made.

Yesterday at 2:51 p.m.

Ronald Reagan Limited Series Is Happening at USA (USA! USA!)

His daughter Patti Davis is helping develop it.

Yesterday at 2:44 p.m.

Frank Rich: NBC Still Has a Lot to Answer For

The network got out ahead of the Matt Lauer scandal by firing their star. But there’s more they need to do.