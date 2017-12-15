Latest News from Vulture

17 mins ago

Crooked House Is a Divertingly Twisty, Over-the-Top Agatha Christie Adaptation

Worth it for Gillian Anderson’s wig alone.

26 mins ago

Five of Laura Dern’s Favorite David Lynch Stories

“He’s like, ‘I need wind. I need bubble gum.’”

2:53 p.m.

27 Book Suggestions Sure to Make Your Holiday Gift-Giving Easier

Fiction, nonfiction, and art favorites from the Vulture staff.

2:44 p.m.

On Revival, Eminem Tries Everything, But It Doesn’t Always Work

It’s like he’s second-guessing his place in the rap game.

2:03 p.m.

Tavis Smiley’s MLK Stage Adaptation Suspended Amid Sexual-Harassment Accusations

Production company Mills Entertainment has suspended the show’s planned 40-city tour.

2:00 p.m.

The Last Jedi Is the Most Populist Star Wars Movie Yet

Previous installments were borderline feudal.

2:00 p.m.

Wormwood Recap: You Are Never Gonna Know What Happened in That Room

There’s no smoking gun yet, but this story is plenty unnerving.

1:59 p.m.

Which Actors Should Play the Royal Family in The Crown Season Three?

Let’s dream cast the next season of The Crown.

1:40 p.m.

Ronald D. Moore to Write Sci-Fi Series for Apple, Which Makes TV Shows Now

Moore’s one-hour drama is set in an “alternate timeline where the space race never ended.”

1:16 p.m.

Errol Morris on Wormwood, Fake News, and Why He Hates the Word ‘Reenactment’

“You can deny truth, but that doesn’t mean it’s gonna go away.”

1:16 p.m.

Apple’s Podcast Analytics Reckoning Is Upon Us

For better or worse, podcast producers and advertisers alike will know all about listener behavior.

12:55 p.m.

Who Ruined Lady Bird’s Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score? An Investigation

An official (hella tight) Vulture investigation.

12:38 p.m.

On ‘Like Home’ Eminem Still Thinks America Can Be Saved

Isn’t it nice to think so?

12:17 p.m.

Hostiles Is a Well-Intentioned Downer of a Western

Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike star in this slog, which still doesn’t do right by its native characters.

12:04 p.m.

Pinkett Smith on Girls Trip Snub: Why Did Bridesmaids Get a Seat at the Table?

Jada Pinkett Smith asked an HFPA member why Girls Trip, the summer’s breakout R-rated comedy, was snubbed by the Golden Globes.

11:45 a.m.

Weinstein Blacklisted Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino Says Lord of the Rings Director

“I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women.”

11:00 a.m.

Rian Johnson Didn’t Want to Do a Sequel. Then Came Star Wars

The director once told Vulture that he said no to every franchise offer. So how did The Last Jedi convince him to say yes?

10:43 a.m.

Mario Batali Fired From His TV Show, The Chew

ABC is cutting all ties with the chef.

10:16 a.m.

Hear Me Out: What If The Crown Is Already the Next Game of Thrones?

In all likelihood, the next Game of Thrones will look nothing like Game of Thrones.

10:16 a.m.

Charli XCX on New Mixtape and Why She’s Not Sure She’ll Release Another Album

“Sometimes I wonder: Should I just not be an artist and be a songwriter?”