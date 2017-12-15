Welcome to the world of tomorrow, where Apple is making TV shows and one of those TV shows is, specifically, about the world of tomorrow. A person familiar with the decision confirmed to Vulture that Ronald D. Moore, the creator of Outlander and SyFy’s Battlestar Galactica reboot is making a new sci-fi series for Apple set in an “alternate timeline where the space race never ended.” The one-hour drama will be produced by Sony Pictures TV and Moore’s Tall Ship Productions, written and executive produced by Moore along with Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi (Fargo), and executive produced by Maril Davis (Outlander). In case you weren’t aware that Apple is investing big on scripted TV shows, this is the third major project the company has announced, after an Amazing Stories reboot with Steven Spielberg and Bryan Fuller, and a Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston–led drama about morning TV news shows. Tech companies might be leading us toward a Cylon revolution, but at least they’ll also make some great TV beforehand.
Comments