Overboard Trailer: Kidnapping Rich People Still Funny

By

If you grew up loving the movie Overboard with Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn (you have excellent taste, by the way) but you’re worried that the reboot starring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez won’t live up to the original then just take a few steps back. This remake isn’t trying to serve you the old Overboard. It’s trying to give you something a little different. This time around, Faris plays a working-class single mom just trying to provide for her family as a cleaning woman, and Derbez plays Leonardo, the rich jerk on a boat who’s lost touch with how the world actually works. And from there we know that when the rich one ends up with amnesia after an accident, it’s the poor family that cons him into thinking he’s part of the family, and ultimately — well, maybe it’s still too soon for spoilers? Whether you do or do not know the ending of Overboard already, you can watch the first trailer for the reboot here.

Watch Now

  1. The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History
  2. Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies
  3. 12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears
  4. Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
  5. The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
  6. Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
  7. The Best Preshow Advice Tracy Morgan Gave to James Davis
  8. The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson
  9. 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
  10. Who Are Rey’s Parents?
  11. Taylor Swift’s Journey From Country Starlet to Pop Superstar
  12. Ron Funches Comes Onstage Like a Wrestler Entering the Ring
  13. Love Actually Can Very Easily Be Turned Into a Horror Movie
  14. The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch
  15. Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request
  16. Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?
  17. The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees
  18. The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music
  19. The Cast of Dirk Gently Plays ‘Elijah Wood, Elijah Woodn’t’
  20. The Black Eyed Peas Take Us Inside Their Augmented-Reality Comic Book
Overboard Trailer: Kidnapping Rich People Still Funny

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.