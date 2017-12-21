Overboard Trailer: Kidnapping Rich People Still Funny

If you grew up loving the movie Overboard with Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn (you have excellent taste, by the way) but you’re worried that the reboot starring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez won’t live up to the original then just take a few steps back. This remake isn’t trying to serve you the old Overboard. It’s trying to give you something a little different. This time around, Faris plays a working-class single mom just trying to provide for her family as a cleaning woman, and Derbez plays Leonardo, the rich jerk on a boat who’s lost touch with how the world actually works. And from there we know that when the rich one ends up with amnesia after an accident, it’s the poor family that cons him into thinking he’s part of the family, and ultimately — well, maybe it’s still too soon for spoilers? Whether you do or do not know the ending of Overboard already, you can watch the first trailer for the reboot here.