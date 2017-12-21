Overboard Trailer: Kidnapping Rich People Still Funny
If you grew up loving the movie Overboard with Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn (you have excellent taste, by the way) but you’re worried that the reboot starring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez won’t live up to the original then just take a few steps back. This remake isn’t trying to serve you the old Overboard. It’s trying to give you something a little different. This time around, Faris plays a working-class single mom just trying to provide for her family as a cleaning woman, and Derbez plays Leonardo, the rich jerk on a boat who’s lost touch with how the world actually works. And from there we know that when the rich one ends up with amnesia after an accident, it’s the poor family that cons him into thinking he’s part of the family, and ultimately — well, maybe it’s still too soon for spoilers? Whether you do or do not know the ending of Overboard already, you can watch the first trailer for the reboot here.
Watch Now
- The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History
- Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies
- 12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears
- Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
- The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
- Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
- The Best Preshow Advice Tracy Morgan Gave to James Davis
- The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson
- 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
- Who Are Rey’s Parents?
- Taylor Swift’s Journey From Country Starlet to Pop Superstar
- Ron Funches Comes Onstage Like a Wrestler Entering the Ring
- Love Actually Can Very Easily Be Turned Into a Horror Movie
- The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch
- Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request
- Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?
- The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees
- The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music
- The Cast of Dirk Gently Plays ‘Elijah Wood, Elijah Woodn’t’
- The Black Eyed Peas Take Us Inside Their Augmented-Reality Comic Book