In the midst of Hollywood’s tide turning when it comes to its discourse about sexual assault and harassment, Pamela Anderson appeared on Megyn Kelly Today to discuss why she wasn’t surprised about the post-Harvey Weinstein fall-out. However, during her interview, Anderson’s thoughts soon generated a bit of heat, owing to what some people believed were victim-blaming centric. “You know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone,” Anderson explained on Thursday’s program. “Don’t go into a hotel room alone. If someone answers the door in a bathrobe, leave. This is things that are common sense, but I know Hollywood is very seductive and the people want to be famous. Sometimes you think you are going to be safe with an adult in a room. I don’t know where this security comes from, but somehow I dodged it all.” She also recounted her sole encounter with Weinstein while working on the film Superhero Movie, whom she called “very intimidating.”

As most celebrities do to clear the air in a time of confusion, Anderson took to Instagram the next day. But instead of offering an apology or clarification, she doubled down on her stance. “We have the power to be safe and free by using common sense. My message is consistent throughout — I’m a deep thinker / I have a unique perspective. and consequence is part of my life. This is great,” she wrote. “I am also an advocate for men. I just don’t agree with it all. Backlash is good. - I like this. My position is not ‘problematic’ because I doesn’t fall in line with the common herd or trend.”

“Don’t go to hotel rooms alone for an audition. Women are powerful and smart and we can use all our charms in more positive ways,” she continued. “I think it’s very smart to be proactive. And I stand by what I say.” What does Julian Assange think?