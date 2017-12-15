Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Peter Jackson has confirmed what Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino have long feared, that Harvey Weinstein torpedoed their chances in Hollywood. Addressing the Weinstein allegations for the first time in a new interview, the director described the manipulation that allegedly went on behind the scenes of Lord of the Rings when Mirimax was initially involved in developing the trilogy. “I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998. At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us,” he says. “But in hindsight, I realize that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing. I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women and as a direct result their names were removed from our casting list.” Jackson claims he had “no direct experience or knowledge” of Weinstein’s alleged misconduct at that time.

Both Judd and Sorvino are among the dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, each going on the record as part of the New York Times and New Yorker investigations. Upon reading Jackson’s comments, Judd and Sorvino have responded with little surprise. Sorvino tweeted, “Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick.” Judd appears to support Jackson’s casting story, tweeting, “I remember this well.”

New Line ultimately took over production of Lord of the Rings (Mirimax retained a credit) after Weinstein allegedly threatened to remove Jackson as director if he didn’t condense the trilogy into one film. “Harvey said to [screenwriter] Fran [Walsh] and I, ‘You’ve got to make one movie, or I’m going to take it away from you,’” he recalled to Deadline in 2012. “Harvey gave us four weeks to [shop it to other studios as a trilogy], and then he was going to take it back and it would be the end of us.” Jackson now says he was put off for good by the Weinsteins’ behavior during that process: “My experience, when Miramax controlled the Lord of the Rings was of Weinstein and his brother [Bob] behaving like second-rate Mafia bullies. They weren’t the type of guys I wanted to work with — so I haven’t.” He added, “Movie making is much more fun when you work with nice people.” Jackson’s story comes days after Salma Hayek shared her own experience of Weinstein allegedly terrorizing her throughout the making of Frida, which he denied.