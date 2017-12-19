13 Pop-Culture Gifts Under $50 for 2017

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and A24

Living with a superfan isn’t the easiest lot in life, but when it’s fun, it’s really fun — and one of those times is gift-giving season. Here’s what to buy if you want to watch the obsessive on your gift list, be they a Metallica fanatic, Stranger Things junkie, or Olsen twins stan, lose their composure.

“I’m an Olsen Twin” Hat

Stranger Things Gift Pack

There is so much Stranger Things merchandise available at this point that it’s pretty easy to create a Stranger Things gift pack for the Hawkins, Indiana, freak in your life. Start with some Demogorgon-related reading like The Book of Barb, a hoodie to keep her (or him) warm on cold winter days, and a Stranger Things blanket (above) that’s perfect to cuddle under while binging season two for the fourth time. —Jen Chaney Stranger Things Plush Throw Blanket $33 at Amazon

Greta Gerwig T-Shirt

It’s easy to fall in love with Lady Bird, the capricious, self-righteous teen at the heart of Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut. Lady Bird is equal parts loving, manic, and desirous of everything, all at once. Show your support for the Best Picture front-runner with a piece of swag that Lady Bird’s onscreen dad Tracy Letts wore to the movie’s TIFF premiere: a T-shirt repping Gerwig herself. (Bonus: This Etsy shop also sells shirts honoring Annette Bening, Isabelle Huppert, and Ava DuVernay, so it looks like all your gift-giving is magically covered.) —Hunter Harris Greta Gerwig T-Shirt $21 at Etsy

Famous Movie and TV Floor-Plan Paintings

Game of Thrones Monopoly

Luciferian Towers on Vinyl

The return of post-rock pioneers Godspeed You! Black Emperor has been one of the great unexpected blessings of recent experimental music. After a decade-long hiatus, they burst back onto the scene in 2012 and have been cranking out some of the best work of their career ever since. Their latest is remarkable for its sonic warmth and major-key hope, which represent a beautiful departure from the band’s typical doses of (gorgeous) dissonance and (justified) pessimism. It’s an ideal gift for anyone who thinks emotions are best expressed through guitars instead of words. —Abraham Riesman Luciferian Towers by Godspeed You! Black Emperor Vinyl $24 at Amazon

Wonder Woman Stamps

For Wonder Woman’s 75th anniversary, the United States Postal Service released a Forever stamp collection showing the long-running heroine at different points during her storied comic history from the Golden Age to Modern Age of comic history. Perfect for anyone who wants to add some color to their letter-writing, it can also be bought directly from the USPS site. —Angelica Jade Bastién Wonder Woman Stamps $18 at Amazon

Safdie Brothers Peach Habanero Hot Sauce

Keanu Reeves Painting

Brianna Ashby regularly draws the featured art for the film journal Bright Wall/Dark Room. This painting of Keanu Reeves throughout his career is her crowning achievement (which I promise I’m not just saying because I am a Keanu obsessive and this was created for an essay I wrote). It’s a striking piece that showcases Reeves in various stages of his career, in films like John Wick, Point Break, and The Matrix. The print comes in different sizes as well as on a mug and T-shirts. —Angelica Jade Bastién Brianna Ashby Keanu Reeves Art Print $21 at society6

The Breakfast Club (Criterion Collection)

The story of five angsty teen archetypes sharing a detention session graduates to the Criterion treatment. There’s plenty for John Hughes devotees to parse: This restoration comes with new and rare interviews with the original five, 50 minutes of never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes, plus a Today show interview from the 1985 press tour. —Hunter Harris The Breakfast Club Criterion Collection Edition $32 at The Criterion Collection

Metallica’s Master of Puppets Reissue

Master of Puppets is a permanent fixture on music fans’ short lists of the best metal albums of all time, and the band’s new 30th anniversary deluxe remaster is a towering monument to its greatness. Listeners who’ve heard Puppets hundreds of times will get lost for hours amid the box set’s array of extras, which includes waves of practice jams, work-in-progress mixes and demos, tapes of riffs from guitarists James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett that would form the backbones of classic songs like “Battery” and “Disposable Heroes,” soundboard recordings of blistering mid-’80s live gigs, lithographs, handwritten lyrics, buttons, and a 108-page hardcover book of rare photos and interviews. Ever wish you were a fly on the wall during the creation of a classic album? This is about as close as it gets. —Craig Jenkins Master of Puppets Reissue, by Metallica $18 at Amazon

Acorn TV Subscription

For the British TV lover who’s already binged every U.K.-based series on Netflix, consider giving the gift of an Acorn TV subscription. For $4.99 a month*, Acorn users get access to thousands of hours of existing British shows, as well as new Acorn Original series that aren’t available on other U.S. services. That’s an affordable gift, and one that will keep on giving all year long. —Jen Chaney Subscription to Acorn TV $5 at Acorn TV

*Okay, yes, that works out to more than $50 for a full year, but: worth it.

Bob’s Burgers Kuchi Kopi Glow-in-the-Dark Figure

Kuchi Kopi has figured into Bob’s Burgers since the beginning of the series as Louise’s favorite nightlight, in the form of walkie-talkies, and even as a malevolent figure in a riff on The Shining. Now you can have your own Kuchi Kopi with this adorable glow-in-the-dark figure. —Angelica Jade Bastién Bob’s Burgers Kuchi Kopi Glow in the Dark Figure $25 at Amazon

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, Vulture may earn an affiliate commission.