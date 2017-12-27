Photo: Ian Watson/USA Network

There are certain choices that define our lives: Betty or Veronica? Coffee or tea? Rihanna or Rihanna? Prince Harry had many controversial questions for his BFF Barack Obama in the lightning round of his BBC Radio conversation with the only U.S. president that he’ll (willingly) acknowledge. For starters, did you know that Obama is more of a Rachel than a Monica? Would you also believe that he’d pick Titanic over The Bodyguard? In this economy! And, much to Harry’s horror, Obama has never seen cinematic standards White House Down or Olympus Has Fallen? (But Harry sure has.) Paramount to Harry’s interests, of course, is Obama’s taste in legal dramas: The Good Wife or Suits? Like a man who knows his wedding invitation is on the line, Obama makes the diplomatic choice here, however much it may disappoint Hillary Clinton.