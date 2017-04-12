Does the Enterprise even have a trunk? Quentin Tarantino might be hard at work on his upcoming Charles Manson-related period drama, but after he’s completed that film — currently scheduled for release on August 9, 2019 — the sky’s the limit, literally. According to Deadline, the Hateful Eight director has reportedly approached Paramount with an idea for a Star Trek film, which Tarantino would ostensibly helm and J. J. Abrams would produce. The concept would allegedly be developed by a writers room tasked with turning Tarantino’s idea into a screenplay. While Deadline doesn’t have specifics as to the content of the director’s pitch, it feels safe to assume the phrase “space Nazis” figures preeeeeeeetty heavily into the outline.
Comments