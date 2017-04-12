Does the Enterprise even have a trunk? Quentin Tarantino might be hard at work on his upcoming Charles Manson-related period drama, but after he’s completed that film, currently scheduled for release on August 9, 2019, the sky’s the limit. Literally. According to Deadline, the Hateful Eight director has reportedly approached Paramount with an idea for a Star Trek film, which Tarantino would ostensibly helm and J.J. Abrams would produce. The concept will allegedly be developed by a writer’s room tasked with turning Tarantino’s idea into a screenplay. While Deadline doesn’t have specifics as to the content of the director’s pitch, it feels safe to assume the phrase “space Nazis” figures preeeeeeeetty heavily into the outline.
