Latest News from Vulture

23 mins ago

Adaptable, Yellow, and Porous Is He! SpongeBob Comes to Broadway

And don’t overlook Hundred Days at NYTW.

9:30 p.m.

The Weinstein Company Is Being Sued For Millions Over Canceled Amazon Series

A high profile project from David O. Russell was scrapped because of its connections to the embattled studio.

9:13 p.m.

After Manson Film, Quentin Tarantino Is Reportedly Developing a Star Trek Movie

In space, no one can hear you read that headline and gasp out loud.

8:28 p.m.

Gabriel Byrne Says Usual Suspects Filming Halted Over Alleged Spacey Misconduct

The actor says he didn’t know why production had stopped for two days until years later.

6:38 p.m.

New York City Ballet Investigating Peter Martins After Sexual Harassment Claims

Martins has led the company since the 1980s.

6:29 p.m.

The Best Preshow Advice Tracy Morgan Gave to James Davis

And, believe it or not, his best set was with one of his toughest crowds.

5:54 p.m.

Why Did a Texas School District Ban the Year’s Most Popular YA Book?

Katy Independent School District superintendent Lance Hindt appears to have flouted his district’s policies to pull the book from shelves.

5:44 p.m.

Christiane Amanpour Will Replace Charlie Rose on PBS

PBS cut ties with Charlie Rose after sexual-assault allegations.

5:35 p.m.

Bryan Singer Fired From Directing Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

The decision comes after production had to be shutdown due to a prolonged absence from Singer.

5:34 p.m.

MSNBC Cuts Ties With Sam Seder Over Roman Polanski Rape Joke

Seder said the 2009 tweet was a satirical response to Hollywood’s defense of Polanski that is now being “willfully misinterpreted.”

4:56 p.m.

Good Girls Trailer: Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman Break Bad

Premiering February 26 on NBC.

3:27 p.m.

Netflix Exec Said Company Doesn’t Believe Danny Masterson Accusers

On the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game, a Netflix exec unknowingly spoke to one of Danny Masterson’s accusers.

2:34 p.m.

The SAG Awards Are Finally Getting a Host: Kristen Bell

Maybe she’ll torture her fellow actors with the Frozen short.

2:30 p.m.

Meghan McCain Is Pretty Miffed About The View’s Coverage of Mike Flynn

She is not here for Joy Behar’s joy.

2:28 p.m.

The Story Behind ‘Wells for Boys,’ One of the Best SNL Sketches Ever

SNL writers Julio Torres and Jeremy Beiler reveal how “Wells for Boys” came together.

1:59 p.m.

The Shallow Radicalism of the She’s Gotta Have It Finale

This Thanksgiving dinner from hell proves that Nola has no idea who she really is, and neither do the writers.

1:35 p.m.

The Secret Behind Fat Tony’s Voice on The Simpsons

Joe Mantegna reveals the inspiration for the classic character.

1:29 p.m.

Miguel’s War & Leisure Lets the Craft do the Talking

On his latest album, Miguel uses pop structures to write inventive songs with impressive range.

1:00 p.m.

The Strange, Twisted Story Behind Netflix’s Voyeur

How two directors got a private peep at Gay Talese’s infamous motel story.

12:51 p.m.

House of Cards Will Return for a Final 8-Episode Season Without Kevin Spacey

Production resumes next year.