More women have reportedly come forward to accuse Crystal Castles’ Ethan Kath of sexual assault. In October, former band member Alice Glass detailed for the first time why she left the band, accusing Kath of rape and chronic abuse, which he denied. Toronto police have now confirmed to the Daily Beast that they are investigating Kath for sexual assault. While the sex-crimes unit could not confirm if there are multiple accusers involved, the Daily Beast reports that “several women” have filed complaints, including one woman who says Kath assaulted her when she was a minor. That anonymous accuser tells the Daily Beast that Kath allegedly contacted her on social media when she was 15 and began a sexual relationship with her when she was 16. “I want this guy’s insane horrible mistreatment of underage girls to be out in the open for everyone to know and to protect themselves,” she says. Glass had also claimed that Kath “took advantage” of her when she was a minor. In November, Kath sued Glass for defamation over her claims.