Report: Sylvester Stallone Is Being Investigated for a 1990 Rape Accusation

TMZ reports that an unnamed woman has filed a report with Santa Monica police accusing Sylvester Stallone of raping her in 1990. According to the report, which was filed in mid-November, the woman claims that the incident allegedly occurred during a meeting at Stallone’s office, though no further detail has been given. Stallone preemptively denied the accusation prior to news of the police report going public, claiming via his lawyer to TMZ that he had spent three days with the woman in 1987 during a movie shoot in Israel, she was not a minor, he never saw her in 1990, and that he did not rape her. Stallone will reportedly file a police complaint accusing the woman of filing a false police report. Local law enforcement tells TMZ that while the statute of limitations on the allegation has expired, due to the recent spike in high-profile misconduct accusations, police will investigate the alleged incident and let the district attorney’s office decide if there’s enough to prosecute. Last month, a separate police report from 1986 resurfaced accusing Stallone and his former bodyguard of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, which he denied.