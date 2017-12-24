Photo: Bravo/NBCUniversal/YouTube

Even a countess has to let loose in Florida every now and then. Luann de Lesseps, best known to the Bravo set as one of the most popular “housewives” on The Real Housewives of New York, has been arrested and charged in Palm Beach, Florida, with “battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, and crimes against a person,” per the Palm Beach Post. The circumstances that led to her arrest in the posh beach town are currently hazy, but the Post was able to be in the courtroom while she was being arraigned, leading to this truly exquisite paragraph of intel:

“I’m going to kill you all,” the state’s attorney said De Lesseps told people prior to her arrest. De Lesseps, who has no prior offenses, will be allowed to go back to New York, said Judge Ted Booras. Booras, acknowledging De Lesseps’ fame, said she should hire a criminal defense attorney from Palm Beach instead of ignoring the charges. “I don’t think it would be that hard to find you,” he said. De Lesseps was advised by Booras not to incriminate herself and respond to him when he said she might have a drinking problem. “Don’t say anything,” he told the reality star.

De Lesseps was released without bond on Sunday morning. In an afternoon statement, she apologized for her behavior, which she blamed on her recent divorce. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions,” she told People. “I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to [a] transformative and hopeful 2018.”