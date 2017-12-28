Robin Wright Caps Off 2017 With a Magnifique French Boyfriend

First, there was the heroic Wonder Woman body armor and badass fight choreography. Then, a House of Cards solo spinoff that banned unnecessary men. And now, a sexy Frenchman who looks like he can dazzle you with his charcuterie plating and the way he purrs oui. That’s right — Robin Wright is getting hers. “Page Six” is reporting that Wright has netted herself a delectable new boyfriend named Clement Giraudet, who’s a bigwig at the fashion house Saint Laurent, just in time to ring in 2018. Apparently the lovebirds were first spotted “looking cozy together” at a Parisian soccer game in September, and they’re now spending the holidays together at an upscale ski resort in California. As Claire Underwood herself would say to the camera: