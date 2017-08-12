Nick Offerman Educates The FCC Chairman On Ron Swanson’s Pyramid Of Greatness

Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for UNICEF

The chairman of the FCC, Ajit Pai, is a big Parks and Recreation fan. So much so that he has referenced Li’l Sebastian in a Commission white paper about implementation of the Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act of 2010, and he keeps a framed poster of the Ron Swanson Pyramid of Greatness on a wall near his office. What Ajit Pai might be most well-known for, though, are his recent efforts to undo net neutrality rules put in place by the Obama administration, or as he calls the pursuit: “Restoring Internet freedom” so consumers have access to “better, faster, and cheaper broadband.” Pai has been criticized for pushing repeals that would prioritize the needs of internet service providers over users, and using bot-generated anti-net neutrality comments on the Commission’s website as proof that consumer sentiment backs HIS repeal efforts. (Former FCC chairman Tom Wheeler said under Pai’s leadership the organization is “walking away from existing consumer protections for a fast, fair, and open Internet.”) Well, Nick Offerman has learned of Pai’s affinity for the Pyramid of Greatness, and has taken to Twitter to let the Chairman know that Ron Swanson would definitely not approve of his behavior.

Dear @AjitPaiFCC , I noticed your Pyramid of Greatness and thought it felt strange in your office, given your stance. So I went to see Ron Swanson to ask if he’d care to weigh in & he dictated the below to me 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZHFrc4Vevf — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) December 7, 2017

Mr. Pai, we regret to inform you that Pawnee’s Parks and Recreation Department will not be welcoming you in.