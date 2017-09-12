Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

If 2017 taught us anything, it’s that hell hath no fury like Rose McGowan — and she’s now set a new mark on her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano. Taking to Twitter to call out the actress for sharing a close friendship with Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife, Georgina Chapman, McGowan summoned her #RoseArmy to sharply criticize Milano’s priorities. “You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one,” she wrote in one damning tweet. The next: “Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby.”

You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one - People https://t.co/XCdTWyp4dd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

The source of McGowan’s strife comes from an interview Milano did on Megyn Kelly Today this week, during which she provided an update about how Chapman is handling the aftermath of the Weinstein scandal. (Chapman previously announced in a statement this fall that she is divorcing Weinstein.) “Georgina is doing very well … she’s an amazing woman, and I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity given the situation,” she said. “She goes through very dark times. She’s very sad. This is not easy for her, but I have no doubt that not only will she come out on the other side of this, but she deserves to. She’s a good woman.”

However, in addition to criticizing Milano for her relationships, McGowan is calling into question how complicit Chapman has really been throughout her marriage to Weinstein. For instance: Did Chapman sacrifice her morals so her fashion line could thrive? McGowan sure thinks so.

And you are 💯 percent correct https://t.co/VquEoeHxbI — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

Separately, McGowan also referred to Meryl Streep as “such a lie” for her recent comments about Weinstein.