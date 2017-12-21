Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lionsgate Television has fired Royals creator and showrunner Mark Schwahn, according to Variety. Following allegations of sexual harassment against Schwahn from his days working on One Tree Hill, the network opened an investigation into his conduct. “We have concluded our investigation and Mark will not be returning to The Royals,” a spokesperson for Lionsgate TV said in a statement to Variety. “The fourth season of the show has already completed production and will air as scheduled on E! in the spring.”

In November, the cast of One Tree Hill released a statement accusing Schwahn of sexual harassment, saying that his behavior was an “open secret” during the show’s run. Days later, several members of The Royals cast and crew said that they experienced similar harassment from Schwahn.