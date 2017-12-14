Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 Trailer

You’ve almost made it to the end of 2017, kitty girl! And your reward for scraping your bedraggled body across the finish line is a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, which will premiere with a 90-minute episode on Thursday, January 25, at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. “The rumors are 100 percent true, baby,” RuPaul said in a press release announcing the premiere date. “The All Stars 3 debut delivers my most legendary queens, and they’re fired up and ready to take over the mother-tucking world. #RealNews #FakeEyelashes.”

The All Stars lineup includes Aja (season nine), BenDeLaCreme (season six), Chi Chi DeVayne (season eight), Kennedy Davenport (season seven), Milk (season six), Morgan McMichaels (season two), Shangela (seasons two and three), Thorgy Thor (season eight), and Trixie Mattel (season seven). Here’s a first look at the trailer bedecked in three-time-Emmy-winning gold with each of the former contestants trying out a new catchphrase. Maybe you can teach an old, haggard queen new tricks, after all.