Ryan Reynolds Will Play the Titular Sleuth in Detective Pikachu

Normally when Ryan Reynolds is speaking from behind a mask he’s shooting and slicing people down as the merc with a mighty foul mouth in Deadpool. But he’s just booked a new gig as the voice behind a crazy character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds will play Detective Pikachu in the upcoming live-action movie, Detective Pikachu. And before you start wondering, it is reportedly meant to be a motion-capture role. So Reynolds isn’t just stepping into a recording studio and talking at a microphone. He’ll be suiting up in spandex and covered in all those little dots to give Andy Serkis a run for his mo-cap money! Detective Pikachu is an exceptionally intelligent Pokémon who fancies himself a sleuth, and he sets out in the movie to help star Justice Smith track down his kidnapped father. Kathryn Newton will play a “sassy journalist” who helps them. And now we wonder: Are there going to be a lot more guns and curse words in Detective Pikachu than we could have ever imagined? Let’s wait and see.