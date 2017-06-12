Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

Bohemian Rhapsody Finds A Director to Replace Bryan Singer

Dexter Fletcher was previously attached to the movie in 2013.

8:08 p.m.

Why Did Netflix Decide to Move Forward With a Final Season of House of Cards?

Producers plan on scrapping most, if not all, of the footage they’d already shot in October, sources tell Vulture.

7:12 p.m.

Ryan Reynolds Will Play The Titular Sleuth In Detective Pikachu

And yes, the role is reportedly going to include motion capture.

7:06 p.m.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Recap: I Can Smell a Loser

To be a good comedian, you have to bomb.

6:48 p.m.

Gabrielle Union On Sexual Assault: ‘The Floodgates Have Opened For White Women’

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence whose pain has been taken seriously.”

6:17 p.m.

Gary Fisher (Yes, Carrie’s Bulldog) Makes a Cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

A fan spotted the unrecognizable French bulldog in a production still.

6:06 p.m.

Paris Review Editor Resigns After Investigation Into His Behavior With Women

The board began investigating Lorin Stein after the media men list.

6:03 p.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Sufjan Stevens, Chris Stapleton, Miguel, Roy Woods

If you thought Sufjan Stevens’s Call Me by Your Name songs were tearjerkers, brace yourself for his his Tonya Harding tribute.

5:20 p.m.

Happy! Strikes a Winking Macho Pose

It’s as if Mickey Rourke’s character from Sin City had been pasted into Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

4:50 p.m.

The Post Is a Perfectly Timed, Crackling Movie — and a Meryl Streep Showcase

Spielberg’s latest has the good fortune of coming out at a time when we’re primed for more stories of women taking the difficult path.

3:23 p.m.

Here’s a Fake Trailer for That Tarantino Star Trek Movie

Boldly going where Tarantino has never gone before …

3:19 p.m.

John Travolta Insists His Gotti Biopic Did Not Get Bumped Off by Lionsgate

Producers say they bought the movie back to give it a wider release and Oscars push.

3:05 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Slams Late-Night Shows for Becoming ‘Grand Juries’

The actor called for more “blithe chit chat,” after John Oliver grilled Dustin Hoffman about sexual-harassment allegations.

2:51 p.m.

Jazz Legend Sonny Rollins on Retiring From Playing and His Legacy

Sonny Rollins on having to stop playing his saxophone, his legacy, and the state of jazz today.

2:43 p.m.

Jeffrey Tambor Says He Hasn’t Actually Left Transparent

Both Tambor and Jill Soloway insist no final decision has been made after sexual-harassment allegations against Tambor.

2:03 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Accusers File Class-Action Lawsuit Over Sexual Harassment

Weinstein and his companies are accused of running a “sexual enterprise.”

1:24 p.m.

Jen Chaney’s 10 Best TV Shows of 2017

Big Little Lies was the most invigorating series I watched all year.

1:11 p.m.

Chris Stapleton Is Not a Country-Music Outsider

“It would be a complete fabrication to say I’m from outside [the system].”

1:07 p.m.

Hear Sufjan Stevens’s Extremely Emotional Musical Tribute to Tonya Harding

“You confronted your sorrow like there was no tomorrow, while the rest of the world only laughed.”

1:06 p.m.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Is the Ultimate ‘Winning the Breakup’ Fantasy

Amy Sherman-Palladino’s new show offers a very specific kind of wish fulfillment.